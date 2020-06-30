Popular Ponte Vedra sports restaurant, bar closing due to coronavirus

"Current events with the coronavirus has put an enormous strain on our country and economy." Thus, it Bogey Grille will close effectively immediately Friday, July 3.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — After being in business for nearly two decades, the popular Ponte Vedra restaurant dubbed Ponte Vedra's No. 1 sports bar is permanently shutting down its doors this Friday.

Bogey Grille, located at 150 Valley Circle, posted on Facebook Tuesday, saying "current events with the coronavirus has put an enormous strain on our country and economy."

As a result, owners made the difficult decision to close down Friday, July 3.

"The Bogey Grille family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire Ponte Vedra community for gracious support over the last sixteen plus years," the post said.

Bogey Grille has been in business for the last 16 years. It originally opened in August 2003. It is popular for dishes like its chicken wings.

It is just one of many First Coast-area restaurants that were hit hard by the pandemic, which forced its closure.