The popular Philly cheesesteak food truck, Eddis & Sons Handcrafted Cheesesteaks, plans to return to its roots and open its first brick and mortar restaurant in Historic Springfield this year.

"Springfield is where we first launched our business [in Jacksonville] in 2015 and have continued to be a part of the community ever since," owner Jennifer Eddis said. "We anticipate it opening in six months."

The restaurant will be located at 217 8th St. West. Eddis said that they just started restoring a historic building from the 1920s.

"Every great neighborhood needs a great sandwich shop," she said. "The community has been working hard over the years to restore the area and we want to continue to be a part of it."

That is also the location where you can now find their delicious authentic Philly cheesesteaks. Eddis said they moved their truck permanently to the site's parking lot from San Marco.

"We are very invested in the community and have watched it grow over the four years we have been in Springfield," she said. "[We] have continued to be a part of the community ever since."

Eddis says they have been a part of several events in Springfield since opening, such as the popular Jacksonville PorchFest, a music festival presented on the welcoming porches of Historic Springfield.

"We have always received lots of the love from the residents," she said. "... With Springfield's support, Eddis & Sons will be a main staple for many years to come!"

Eddis & Sons is known for its authentic tasting cheesesteaks made with high-quality ingredients, including thinly-sliced and seasoned ribeye steak. They also offers low carb and vegetarian options, too.

Melissa Guz is a digital content producer for First Coast News and content creator for First Coast Foodies. You can follow her Twitter and First Coast Foodies on Facebook and Instagram.