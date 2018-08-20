Taco fans, rejoice! The ever-popular local Mexican restaurant chain Cantina Louie is opening up a brand new eatery in Nocatee this week.

On Wednesday, Aug. 22, Cantina Louie is celebrating the grand opening of its fifth eatery at 10870 US Hwy 1 North, Ponte Vedra Beach. It opens just two months after the chain opened up its fourth location on the Southside of Jacksonville.

Similar to its other locations, it will offer customers the same menu and prices available at its other locations, as well as the same specials and deals, such as Taco Tuesdays where you can get any taco for $2.99 and any margarita for $5.99.

Q & A (from June interview with owner Ben Porter)

What are your prices?

“Our prices range from $2.99 a la carte tacos to $14.99, which is our most expensive dish,” Porter said. “You’re eating very well for under $12 without a doubt. It’s hard to find anything to spend over $20 per person. We keep our prices affordable.”

What are your specials?

“We have a lunch menu and daily specials every day, which you can check our Facebook to see,” Porter said. “We also have Tamale Sundays! But get there early. We make 300 a day. When they run out, they run out!" Click here to see their Facebook page.

Cantina Louie also has happy hour every day from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. There are daily drink specials, which you can find here.

Most popular dishes and drinks?

Grouper taco ($4.50, $2.99 on Taco Tuesdays)

Surf & Turf taco ($4.50, $2.99 on Taco Tuesdays)

Specialty tacos ($2.99 to $4.50)

The Jalapeño Margarita ($6.99)

1862 margarita ($6.99, $5.99 on Thursdays)

Where: 10870 US Hwy 1 North, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., 32082

Hours:

Monday: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday to Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

