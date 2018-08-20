Taco fans, rejoice! The ever-popular local Mexican restaurant chain Cantina Louie is opening up a brand new eatery in Nocatee this week.

On Wednesday, Aug. 22, Cantina Louie is celebrating the grand opening of its fifth eatery at 10870 US Hwy 1 North, Ponte Vedra Beach. It opens just two months after the chain opened up its fourth location on the Southside of Jacksonville.

READ MORE: First Coast Mexican restaurant chain opens 4th eatery in Jacksonville, Nocatee location planned

Similar to its other locations, it will offer customers the same menu and prices available at its other locations, as well as the same specials and deals, such as Taco Tuesdays where you can get any taco for $2.99 and any margarita for $5.99.

Q & A (from June interview with owner Ben Porter)

    What are your prices?

    “Our prices range from $2.99 a la carte tacos to $14.99, which is our most expensive dish,” Porter said. “You’re eating very well for under $12 without a doubt. It’s hard to find anything to spend over $20 per person. We keep our prices affordable.”

    Click here to see the menu

    What are your specials?

    “We have a lunch menu and daily specials every day, which you can check our Facebook to see,” Porter said. “We also have Tamale Sundays! But get there early. We make 300 a day. When they run out, they run out!" Click here to see their Facebook page.

    Cantina Louie also has happy hour every day from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. There are daily drink specials, which you can find here.

    Most popular dishes and drinks?

    • Grouper taco ($4.50, $2.99 on Taco Tuesdays)
    • Surf & Turf taco ($4.50, $2.99 on Taco Tuesdays)
    • Specialty tacos ($2.99 to $4.50)
    • The Jalapeño Margarita ($6.99)
    • 1862 margarita ($6.99, $5.99 on Thursdays)

    Where: 10870 US Hwy 1 North, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., 32082

    Hours:

    • Monday: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Tuesday to Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Sunday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

    Melissa Guz is a digital producer with First Coast News and creator of First Coast Foodies. You can follow her online series here or on the First Coast News' Facebook page. If you have a restaurant you'd like to suggest, contact her at mguz1@firstcoastnews.com and on Twitter at @mguznews

    Cantina Louie shows off authentic Day of the Dead décor
    01 / 14
    Ben Porter, the president of Cantina Louie, takes pride in the restaurant's ambiance, saying the restaurant appeals to everyone during any situation, whether it's family night or date night. Photo: FCN.
    02 / 14
    All of the decorations, including this set, are imported from Mexico, according to Ben Porter, the president of Cantina Louie Corp. Photo: FCN.
    03 / 14
    The Day of the Dead theme developed as Cantina Louie grew and expanded into other locations. Ben Porter said it was something that he and his partner, Luis Cuevas threw around and went with. Photo: FCN.
    04 / 14
    Cantina Louie is also a family-friendly restaurant, offering cornhole as one of the fun things to do there. Photo: FCN.
    05 / 14
    The Southside location has an outdoor colorful patio. Ben Porter, the president of Cantina Louie, said they redesigned the space to give it a new look. Photo: FCN.
    06 / 14
    Another statue imported from Mexico. Photo: FCN.
    07 / 14
    All artwork on the walls is hand-painted by the same artist. Porter said the artist also has influence on the style of Cantina Louie. Photo: FCN.
    08 / 14
    The Southside location has a wall of crosses, mirrors and artwork, all imported from Mexico. Photo: FCN.
    09 / 14
    Cantina Louie is popular for its margaritas. Porter said having a bar was a main point he made when he wanted to spin off from his first restaurant, the Pier Cantina in Jacksonville Beach. Photo: FCN.
    10 / 14
    Hand-painted Day of the Dead artwork sprawls the walls of Cantina Louie. All locations except the St. Augustine location have similar artwork on the wall. Photo: FCN.
    11 / 14
    Selena is one of the dead celebrities honored in Cantina Louie's Day of the Dead artwork. Photo: FCN
    12 / 14
    Heath Ledger is one of the dead celebrities honored in Cantina Louie's Day of the Dead artwork. Photo: FCN
    13 / 14
    Paul Walker is one of the dead celebrities honored in Cantina Louie's Day of the Dead artwork. Photo: FCN
    14 / 14
    Chris Farley is one of the dead celebrities honored in Cantina Louie's Day of the Dead artwork. Photo: FCN
    © 2018 WTLV