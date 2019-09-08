Good “food, booze and caffeine” are coming to the Beaches when The Local — a popular Jacksonville restaurant showcasing innovative cuisine — opens soon in Neptune Beach.

Owners hope to open the new location by the end of September at the Beaches Town Center at 301 Atlantic Blvd., the former 7-Eleven convenience store space adjacent to Starbucks.

“We cannot wait to show the neighborhood who we are and create new sense of community that makes us The Local,” said Ted Stein, restaurant co-founder.

The restaurant’s name reflects the culture of an English pub where local residents gather for a pint of beer, a hearty meal and good company in a relaxed atmosphere.

The Neptune Beach cafe will have its own culinary identity while staying true to Stein and restaurant owner J.C. Demetree’s vision of a welcoming place with good healthy food.

“Our concept is to create each restaurant so it is local to the neighborhood we serve,” Stein said. “We will be serving oysters from around the country, local fish, and many delicious dishes that our owner J.C. Demetree and Adam Wilkerson have created.”

Featuring locally ingredients, the restaurant’s menu includes New Orleans-style charbroiled oysters, Ahi Tuna poke nachos, Paneed Chicken, and more. All will be prepared from scratch with homemade recipes.

“Food that is not only delicious but approachable everyday. Also we will be the only ones with a focus on brunch during the weekends,” replied Stein, when asked what will make The Local stand out in the competitive Beaches restaurant market.

Stein said the new restaurant also will offer a broad selection of local beers, an extensive wine list and low-proof cocktails.

The 96-seat eatery joins the original The Local, at 4578 San Jose Blvd. in the Miramar neighborhood near San Marco.

