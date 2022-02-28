Popular downtown Jacksonville lunch spot Olio plans to close after 11 years

In 2012, its duck grilled cheese sandwich was featured on the Travel Channel program "Adam Richman's Best Sandwich in America."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Probably best known for its duck grilled cheese sandwich, a downtown Jacksonville lunch mainstay for 11 years will close permanently on March 11.

Greg DeSanto, the executive chef and owner of Olio, announced the closure on the restaurant's Facebook page, saying personal health issues left him no choice but to close.

"As many already know, I have some progressing physical limitations lately, due to multiple underlying medical conditions. It will require up to a year of recovery, from a series of surgeries. As a chef and an owner, this makes it impossible for me to continue operating the restaurant," DeSanto posted.

He couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

"Personally, it’s been a dream come true to have spent the last decade doing what I love. Thank you to all the farmers, producers, and companies that supplied us with the great products that we got to use and create with daily," DeSanto said.

DeSanto thanked the restaurant's team as well as its customers that included office workers, city power brokers, politicians, doctors, cops and lawyers over the 11 years Olio has been in business.

DeSanto has about 25 years of experience in the restaurant industry. He's worked in kitchens in Europe, Washington DC, and California.

He hopes to return to the restaurant kitchen.

"It is my intention to return to the industry, although impossible to plan at this time, DeSanto posted.

Olio's menu focused on freshly prepared dishes that highlight organic and sustainable ingredients. In 2012, its duck grilled cheese sandwich was featured on the Travel Channel program "Adam Richman's Best Sandwich in America."

Other customer favorites have included Olio's shrimp and grits, fish tacos, banh mi sandwich, salmon BLT, Cobb sandwich, chicken and sausage gumbo and steak and cheese sandwich.

Olio will be the most recent of several well-known downtown-area restaurants to close since 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic with its accompanying labor shortage and supply chain disruptions has been the reason most cited by the restaurateurs who closed their establishments over the past two years.

Retirement, health reasons and the desire to sell and make way for new development also have been among the reasons given by the restaurant owners.

The 2021 downtown restaurant closures included Zodiac Bar & Grill (January 2021) after 20 years, River City Brewing Co. (July 2021) after 27 years and the Wine Cellar (October 2021) after 47 years.