The sandwich that took the world by storm is back Sunday -- on National Sandwich Day no less.

According to a tweet by Popeyes Chicken, the chain is celebrating National Sandwich Day on Sunday, Nov. 3 by bringing back its fan-favorite, the chicken sandwich.

In the video posted with the tweet, Popeyes pokes fun at Chick-Fil-A by pointing out the fact that they are open on Sunday's so sandwich lovers can get their chicken sandwich fix.

Chick-Fil-A is known worldwide for being closed on Sunday, which is a minor inconvenience this year since National Sandwich Day falls on a Sunday.

On Nov. 1, Popeyes said they were fully stocked and ready for the re-release of their chicken sandwich.

The chain first reached viral fame with the sandwich's release in August, but things got a bit heated when they ran out of supplies for the chicken sandwich a short time later due to exceptionally high demand.

They are hoping to not meet that high demand and keep the sandwich around.

So if you missed out on that first go around, don't fret, the Popeyes chicken sandwich is back and here to stay.

