Poe's Tavern hosts celebration of Edgar Allan Poe's 212th birthday

In honor of the late poet and author's 212th birthday, Poe's Tavern is holding a celebration complete with decorations, cake and good eats.

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — (Note: The above video is from October 2018.)

For Poe's a jolly good fellow!

Edgar Allan Poe, the late gothic author and poet, would be 212 years old today. In celebration, Poe's Tavern in Atlantic Beach is throwing a birthday party to mark the momentous occasion.

"Edgar Allan Poe is turning 212," the restaurant wrote in an event description announced on Facebook. "What better place to celebrate this epic birthday than Poe’s Tavern?"

The restaurant bearing decor featuring some of Poe's greatest words and known for its gourmet burgers and craft beer selection is bringing special "decorations, cake and good eats" to honor the posthumous birthday observance.

The fare will include fish tacos, burgers and fries. And what birthday party would be complete without cake for dessert?

"Gather your family and friends for a great reason to party," Poe's wrote on Facebook. "Plus it's the only day of the year we offer cake ... so there's that."

Poe's Tavern is something of a shrine to Edgar Allan Poe. The burger joint is one of three locations bearing the same name, with the others also located in the coastal towns of Sullivan's Island, South Carolina, and Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina.