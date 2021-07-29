Top 5 places to get chicken wings in Jacksonville on National Chicken Wing Day

July 29 marks National Chicken Wing Day! What better way to celebrate than with some of the best chicken wings in town?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Grab your dips and get ready to get your hands dirty.

July 29 marks National Chicken Wing Day! What better way to celebrate than with some of the best chicken wings in town?

Here are your top locally-owned restaurants to grab some chicken wings, according to Yelp.

1. THC Trap House Chicken

5907 Merrill Road

What first started as a food truck has expanded into a brick-and-mortar store that's been open for less than a year. Still, Trap House Chicken has quickly boomed into a Jacksonville favorite.

Fan favorites include the Sexy Reds Wings, which is a spicy lemon pepper sauce, as well as the Southern Fried Baptist Wings, which Rich H. described on Yelp as a dish that "brought me back to a church potluck."

2. Island Wing Company

4409 Southside Blvd

Forget fried, Island Wing Co is the leaders in baked wings! They even offer vegetarian style nuggets that can be tossed in any of their awesome sauces.

Sauces include Medium, Buffalo Kiwi, Kickin’ Honey Bourbon Korean BBQ, Honey Garlic Sweet Thai Chili and more.

3. J-Town Wings & Philly

9802 Baymeadows Rd. Unit 3, 904-374-5362

Whether you're craving wings for yourself, or you're looking to buy wings for a safe and socially-distanced gathering, J-Town Wings & Philly is known for serving anywhere from five pieces of chicken wings to 100 pieces! It also offers over 20 different flavors.

And just like the name suggests, you can also grab yourself a Philly Steak sandwich (as well as burgers, fish and shrimp).

4. Lewey's Seafood and Wings

6510 Normandy Blvd

This place is fried food paradise! It's how one Yelper describes Lewey's. They do have garlic seafood offerings as well as hot, delicious wings.

You have to try the Lewwy's sauce. Get the wings and have them slather it on heavy or the hot lemon pepper for a fun tingle in your mouth!

5. Wing It

11018 Old St Augustine Road.

This is a spot only locals know! Not only are the wings crispy and delicious, but every Tuesday night they are only .65 cents! Wing It has 8-10 different sauces and spiciness levels for your wings.

"I was visiting a friend but I asked him where is the great wing place they set this place down the road from their house. When I tell you these wings were delicious and flavorful they were insanely good at least for me. They were quite delicious crispy and salty. The best part was I took some home and when I reheated them they tasted delicious!," write Just. T.