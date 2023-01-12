Pita Pit in Jacksonville Beach announces closure

Pita Pit, a popular lunch spot and after-hours hangout, is closing its doors this weekend. It's been a Jacksonville Beach staple since 2012.

A longtime Jacksonville Beach restaurant is closing due to what they say are circumstances beyond its control.

"It is with heavy heart that we announce the closure of Pita Pit Jacksonville Beach due to circumstances beyond our control. We appreciate all of you who have been loyal customers over the past 11 1/12 years. It breaks our hearts to have to close our doors. Our last day will be Sunday, January 15th."

Many people chimed in on Instagram saying how disappointed they were about the closure.

"The pita pit in jax beach is where I first met my fiancée 5 years ago. I’ll always remember this place," commented Ryanfromfl.

"Nooooooo! I hate that. Thank you for all the years of great food," commented Leishac21.

Pita Pit is a Canadian quick-service franchise serving pita sandwiches with fresh vegetables, grilled meat and sauces.