Peterbrooke Chocolatier celebrates 'Gelato July' with free scoops every Wednesday

Jacksonville-based Peterbrooke Chocolatier is celebrating its 8th annual Gelato July, with a free scoop for customers every Wednesday this month.

It's hot out there. What better way to cool off than a scoop of gelato?

How about gelato that's free?

The lines are expected to be long at more than 15 locations across the First Coast. Depending on the location, Peterbrooke shops throughout North Florida offer between six and 12 flavors of authentic gelato including strawberry, chocolate chunk, banana, caramel praline, Tahitian vanilla, chocolate decadence, mango and others, according to a news release announcing this year's promotion.

The free Gelato July scoops are only available in a cup, but guests who want to buy a serving can get them in waffle cones, cups and milkshakes where available, along with adding a wide variety of toppings.

“Summer heat and cold treats have become synonymous with Peterbrooke's Gelato July,” Director of Marketing Francie Bey said in the release. “Our community has looked forward to getting a free scoop of our handcrafted, Italian gelato on Wednesdays for years now and we’re happy to show guests our appreciation again this July. It’s an annual sweet, summer tradition for so many of our families across the region.”