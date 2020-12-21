Orange Park bakery remaining open another 2 weeks thanks to community support

Wicked Batter had announced Saturday it was closing because of pandemic-induced drop in sales. But after great sales on Sunday, they have enough money for payroll.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — An Orange Park bakery is no longer planning to close its doors due to declining sales from the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to an uptick in sales on Sunday.

First Coast News first reported Saturday that Wicked Batter Cafe announced its closure due to the hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The scratch-made bakery that opened in 2018 said their sales had dropped by more than 70%.

But, on Sunday, a rush of business from loyal regulars as well as new customers provided the business with enough revenue to make payroll for an additional two weeks, the bakery announced in a post to its Facebook page.

"Wow! Y'all SHOWED UP for Wicked today in a way we just were not expecting!!" the post says. "I'm posting this message with this photo of us here at the end of the wonderful day we had."

Wicked Batter said the team does not want to give up or walk away if they are able to continue making payroll.

"Anything can happen in two weeks," the Facebook post says. "So, in the hopes we can keep making payroll, please come see us, share, tell your friends! Wicked is trying to drag herself from the ashes."

The company had previously said all current orders would be fulfilled for December. Anyone with orders in January or onward will be contacted to make special arrangements, the bakery said in a statement Saturday, but after Sunday's announcement, the length of time the cafe will be able to remain open is indefinite.