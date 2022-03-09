New Downtown Jacksonville taco shop offers eclectic flavors

Ocean Street Tacos offers options like a Hawaiian pork taco, brisket taco and even a mac & cheese taco.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There's a new taco shop in town, but you won't find the typical ground beef, cheese and lettuce on their menu.

Instead, Ocean Street Tacos offers options like a Hawaiian pork taco, with red cabbage slaw, grilled pineapples and chipotle avocado ranch sauce. There's a brisket taco, with bourbon barbecue brisket topped with slaw. Or you can indulge in a mac & cheese taco, with grilled steak, crushed Doritos and spicy macaroni and cheese, drizzled with bourbon barbecue sauce. And those are just a few of the possibilities.

Located in the heart of the Elbow, the new concept is in a familiar spot for Downtown regulars. It's in the former location of Spliff's Gastropub, next door to 1904 Music Hall.

In fact, all three businesses, as well as the music venue Underbelly around the corner on Bay Street, share the same owners.

Spliff's moved into a larger space two doors down from the current home of Ocean Street Tacos in 2020. Following that move, the smaller space housed a coffee shop called Headroom. It has now been reimagined into the current taco concept.

Ocean Street Tacos also offers a full bar, with signature cocktails including several margarita options.

The restaurant is currently holding its soft opening, open noon to 8 p.m. through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.