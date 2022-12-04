There's no such thing as too much cheese. It's National Grilled Cheese Day! 🧀

The Happy Grilled Cheese is selling $2 happy melts to celebrate the occasion!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Happy National Grilled Cheese Day! All day Tuesday, just like every day, Happy Grilled Cheese will be piling loads and loads of cheese on the grill.

“Our best seller lately has been the Buffalo Chicken Melt, which has Buffalo chicken, our scratch-made parmesan ranch and blue cheese crumbles," Happy Grilled Cheese Managing Partner Brittny Lowrey said. "We also have our Daddy of the Mac, which is our all-time bestseller that has pulled pork, mac and cheese, grilled onions.”

For National Grilled Cheese Day, the sandwich shop will be selling the classic three-cheese happy melt for $2, giving you the perfect cheese pull for the best Instagram-able moment.

“How much cheese is this? Is it too much cheese? Never! We always make sure you have the absolute amount of cheese, which makes for that fun eating experience," Lowrey said.

The Happy Grilled Cheese has two locations, one in Downtown Jacksonville, located at 219 N Hogan St., and one in Mandarin, located at 9965 San Jose Blvd #48. Both locations open at 11 a.m.