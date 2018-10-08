The wait is finally over, foodies! The highly anticipated ramen restaurant, Domu, is officially open at the St. Johns Town Center.

Nestled between Best Buy and Firebirds at 4852 Town Center Parkway, the Orlando-based restaurant specializes in traditional ramen dishes, as well as ramen dishes with a twist. All of their ingredients are made in-house, from their noodles to their broth.

The owner, Sonny Nguyen, told our news partners, the Florida Times-Union, that the menu resembles the original location in Orlando; It doesn't just sell ramen, but they sell small plates as well, including the ever-popular chicken wings.

The ramen available reflects traditional Japanese-style recipes like Black Tonkotsu (shio pork broth and chashu pork), but the restaurant also serves its own unique take on ramen - known as "Domu Creations "- like Tokyo Ramen, made of shoyu chicken broth and fried chicken thigh!

The deliciousness doesn't stop there! Domu also has a bar with a wide cocktail and beer selection. Of course, you can expect Japanese drinks like sake or Asahi beer, too!

Click here to see the menu

Price Range:

Ramen: $10 to $16

Plates: $6 to $16

Hours:

Sunday to Thursday: 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday to Saturday: 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The bar opens every day at 5 p.m.

