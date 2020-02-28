Hidden within the hustle and the bustle of the Town Center area on the Southside is the brand new Italian restaurant, Prati Italia.

The new eatery sits at the former location of Moxie Kitchen + Cocktails, 4972 Big Island Dr. It was transformed into Prati Italia by Moxie owners, Jacksonville Chef Tom Gray and his wife, Sarah Marie Johnson.

Prati, which means "meadow" in Italian, is Gray's contemporary spin on Italian cuisine from the Roman-style pizza, pasta and desserts.

"It's not inspired by Italy in the purest form, [but] it is inspired by flavors from Chef Tom," Johnson said during a tasting event on Wednesday.

She explained that her husband has always had a passion for making Italian dishes, especially pasta.

"He has loved making pasta since he was a teenager," she said. "It ignited something in him. He's loved making pasta, incorporating pasta in different menus ... and now we can fully embrace that."

When asked why they switched directions, Johnson explained it was in part of her husband's love for pasta, but also because a Canadian restaurant chain with the name "Moxie" was expanding into Florida, which could have caused a legal battle.

Johnson explained that everything served at Prati from scratch and includes fresh seasonal ingredients. It also serves a gluten-free lunch and dinner menu.

On the traditional menu includes Italian favorites, such as a 13-layer crispy lasagna, ricotta ravioli, gnocchi with oxtail and a Roman-style pizza called "The Quinn," named after their son, Johnson said.

Prati's marks the couple's third restaurant with Moxie Kitchen opening in 2013 and Town Hall opening in 2017 in San Marco.

Favorite dish: Gnocchi

Unlike most gnocchi dishes, Prati's contained oxtail meat. This provided a savory spoonful with each bite, which perfectly complemented the fluffy handmade gnocchi. The truffle butter was also a great flavor to top the dish off, giving it a taste you'll be craving again!

Gnocchi - Oxtail ragu, truffle butter, Parmigiano

Least favorite: Ricotta Ravioli

The ravioli is perfect if you have a sweet tooth. It contained the perfect amount of ricotta where it didn't overpower the delectable taste of the noodle. However, the lemon was strong... and sweet. It was so sweet that it tasted more like a dessert (like a lemon tart) rather than a dish for dinner.

The owners say the ravioli is a perfect dish to share around the table.

Ricotta Ravioli - black pepper, pecorino, lemon

Location: 4972 Big Island Dr.

Hours:

Monday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday to Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday to Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Phone: 904-998-9744

Menu: pratiitalia.com