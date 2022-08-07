New eats, self-checkout may solve concession woes at TIAA Bank Field

New menu items include meatloaf sliders, a grilled cheese cheeseburger, fat rooster tenders, a grilled chicken sandwich and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous, unrelated report)

The Jacksonville Jaguars have struggled in recent years to appeal to the palate of guests at TIAA Bank Field.

In 2020, The Athletic’s Greg Aumun ranked the press box food for all 32 teams. The Jaguars came almost in dead last.

Additionally, this year, the Dunn and Drew Podcast visited the stadium and did a taste test of some of the more popular items. The duo noted that it's been a longtime complaint of many Jacksonville Jaguars season ticket holders that the food in the concessions is overpriced and "not very good."

But, that could be changing.

On Wednesday, the Jaguars' food service partner Delaware North announced a variety of new menu items that fans will be able to look forward to during the rest of the 2022-2023 season.

Items include meatball subs served on a hoagie roll and fish tacos featuring cornmeal-breaded catfish on warm flour tortillas, topped with cabbage and chipotle aioli.

Delaware North is also adding self-checkout scanners to help cut down on long concession lines.

“We worked closely with the Jaguars this off season to understand where our opportunities were to improve throughput and get fans back to the action as efficiently as possible,” says Marcus Snead, Delaware North’s general manager at TIAA Bank Field. “We’ve had a lot of success throughout Delaware North in deploying market-style concepts in sports venues, and adding self-checkout only further enhances the experience.”

Among new concepts are the Duuuval Coastal Kitchen, Duuuval Coastal Kitchen Express and Tostitos Taqueria, which will serve a variety of tacos, loaded beef or chicken nachos, churros and beverages near Sections 409 and 436.

Some of the featured food items include meatloaf sliders, grilled cheese cheeseburger, fat rooster tenders, a grilled chicken sandwich, a classic Greek gyro and tuna poke bowl.

Delaware North says the poke bowl, which is available at Lucky's on the upper level, will feature tuna, sushi rice, scallions, mango, cucumber, edamame and Wakami salad.

There are also three types of new signature fries available at Wings, Fries and Brews locations including buffalo chicken fries, garlic Parmesan chicken fries, and crab cake fries dusted in Old Bay.

But what about the beer? In years past, Jaguars fans have expressed frustration with the seemingly overpriced cost of beer at TIAA Bank Field.

"I sure don't wanna buy more than like 1 beer in there," commented one Reddit user in a Jacksonville thread about the worst stadium food in the NFL

According to a 2022 article by ESPN, The Washington Commanders have the highest price for beer in the NFL, with a bottle of suds going for $14.

The Jaguars have the fifth-highest price of beer in the NFL, according to the article, at $11.50.