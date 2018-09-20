If you're a fan of local sour beers, stouts or IPAs, be sure to check out Reve Brewing in Atlantic Beach. It is celebrating its grand opening this Saturday, Sept. 22 at 1237 Mayport Rd.

"It's a niche neighborhood bar, small neighborhood brewery and taproom," says co-owner Eric Leman, 37.

Leman says he's been brewing beer commercially for 16 years. He is also one of the owners of Green Room Brewing in Jacksonville Beach. He describes Reve Brewing, named after his daughter Ever, as his "own niche-side project" that he's running with his wife, Vanessa Leman.

The beer will be created in-house and will be sold exclusively at Reve, Leman says. It will revolve around three styles: sours, stouts and IPAs.

"[The beers] are very culinary inspired," he says, describing that he is very "heavy in the fermentation of fruit" and spices.

The taproom will serve 10 to 12 beers at all times. He expects about three of the beers will be available year-round while the others will be rotational.

"We'll have limited releases, a lot of beers will come and go, it'll be highly rotational," he says.

At the grand opening, the following beers will be available. They range from $6 to $14 depending on the beer and size.

Feed Your Head -- Hazy IPA with Citra, Galaxy and Mosaic (6 percent)

Not Myself -- Milk stout with cinnamon and vanilla (9.5 percent)

Plastic Rainbows -- Raspberry Berliner Weiss (4 percent)

Coffee and Contemplation -- Milk stout with Volcanista coffee (9.5 percent)

Consider the Coconut -- Milk stout with coconut (9.5 percent)

Edible Sunshine -- Hazy double IPA with Loral and Mosaic (8.2 percent)

Color of Insanity -- Double fruit raspberry and cherry Berliner Weisse with vanilla (4 percent)

Passion Fruit Feed Your Head -- Hazy double IPA fermented on passion fruit (6 percent)

Lost in My Mind -- Pastry sour with apricot, lactose and vanilla (4 percent)

Lime Feed Your Head -- Hazy IPA aged on local limes (4 percent)

Reved Up -- Southern swells collaboration stout with vanilla, bold bean coffee and cinnamon (7 percent)

Kaleidoscope Eyes -- boysenberry and blueberry sour (6.2 percent)

Reve will also sell a rosé wine on tap.

Reve Brewing won't be selling food, but Leman says it will have a handful of menus from neighboring restaurants readily available for customers to get delivered to the taproom.

GRAND OPENING

The grand opening is this Saturday, Sept. 22, from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The food truck On the Fly will be there from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. On the Fly says it serves "sandwiches and stuff," but items on the menu include burritos, tacos, quesadillas.

Melissa Guz is a digital content producer for First Coast News and First Coast Foodies.

