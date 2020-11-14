'Nature Wins' at Alberi, new Springfield venue launching Saturday

Alberi, which is Italian for "trees," is a new open-air food hall, beer garden and music venue concept holding a soft opening with live music and art in Springfield.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A first-of-its-kind venue is opening in Springfield with a soft launch combining food vendors, drinks, live music and art in an open-air setting Saturday.

The team behind Alberi: Nature Wins said they are trying to create a unique experience for the Jacksonville area.

Located at 1819 North Main St. in Historic Springfield, Alberi, which is the Italian word for "trees," has big plans for its future, a crosshairs of cultural experiences for people to enjoy all at once.

Saturday's event, which runs from 4 to 10 p.m., will feature a jazz band, comedy show, rock music, a sax quartet, R&B and electric funk music throughout the evening. As people take in the sounds of local musicians, they can enjoy the tastes of food from different cultures, with food truck fare ranging from Latin American to German to Indian.

Guests will also be able to feast their eyes on a variety of art exhibits.

Alberi said it is working in collaboration with local neighborhood groups, with Springfield Preservation and Revitalization being the beneficiary of the alchol proceeds from the soft opening event. Engine 15 Brewing Company and Sesión Tequila will offer options for those 21 and up, but the event is open to all ages.

The Alberi team plans to increase the number of events over the next several months, incorporating more permanent art installations as time progresses. Some of their goals include using unwanted or discarded vehicles in ways that organically serve the function of a venue, like serving seafood and drinks from a boat or airport-themed bar bites from a decommissioned airplane's wings.

"We're looking to break out of the mold of your typical dining and live music experience and elevate it to the next level," said Alberi COO Bryan Karp.

Saturday's event has no cover charge.

