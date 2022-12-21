Sugar Factory prepares to open North Florida location

The restaurant is home to $99 “King Kong” sundaes, $40 candy-colored cocktails and decadent milkshakes.

Get your sugar tooth ready! A 'sweet' new tenant in The Markets at Town Center has announced an opening date.

The Sugar Factory, known for its celebrity sightings and Instagram-worthy desserts, is planning to open Jan. 9.

It's been called the 'The Most Instagrammed Restaurant In America' by INSIDER.

Founded in Las Vegas in 2009, there are 15 locations in the United States and four overseas. With locations in Miami, Tampa and Orlando, the Jacksonville location will be the chain's fourth in Florida.

Sugar Factory’s Jacksonville restaurant will have a 179-seat main dining area, a bar area with seating for 20 and an outdoor patio with space for 107 guests.

Offering brunch, lunch and dinner, Sugar Factory’s menu features burgers, pastas, and salads, as well as colorful dishes and unique desserts.

Popular lunch and dinner menu items include the 24K Gold Burger meal, featuring a burger dripping in 24k gold leaves and served with gold dusted french fries and a 24K Gold Milkshake.

For dessert, Sugar Factory’s milkshakes are lavishly decorated and served in chocolate-covered mugs. Favorites include the Giggles Snickers Milkshake, Princess Make A Wish Milkshake and Bacon Cheeseburger Milkshake.

Most legendary of all is the sensational King Kong Sundae, which serves up to 12 people and features 24 scoops of ice cream covered with sprinkles, gummy bears, caramel sauce, fudge sauce and giant whirly pops.