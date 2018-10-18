The Mini Bar is a popular eatery in Jacksonville Beach known for its bite-sized donuts and gourmet coffee creations.

Brooke and Chase Sams started the business in their own kitchen. The idea of owning a donut shop was birthed during their engagement trip in Seattle.

"We went on like a donut run, right and ended up staying for a lot longer and we were like this would be so much fun in Jacksonville," Chase said.

At Mini Bar, the hot sign is always on, on tap there are 16 different flavors along with a secret menu. Everything from classics to unique signature recipes.

"We’ve got our cinnamon sugar, we got the strawberry sprinkle, things like that and we wanted to do some fun stuff like the pop tarts, the fruity pebbles and then we have our weekend special where we throw out something new," Chase said.

The local favorites include maple bacon and fruity pebbles.

"Number one for a long time was maple bacon and we cooked 200 pounds of bacon every week to go on mini donuts," Brooke said.

The hotspot has also caught the attention of parents.

“We just got voted for most kid-friendly restaurant at the beach and so we want that family atmosphere and we want memories to be created for their parents and children."

Mini Bar is also known for what’s called their cereal milk lattes.

“We take the cereal and we soak it overnight in organic whole milk, And then we strain the milk and steam it and then we top it off with that weeks flavor," Brooke said. "So our most popular has been cinnamon toast crunch."

