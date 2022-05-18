Milkshakes bring everyone to 'The Yard' at first Jacksonville location at Town Center

"Come celebrate our opening weekend and treat ya' self and the family to a unique, fabulous dessert," said The Yard Milkshake Bar.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report)

Get ready for a sweet new addition to the Town Center.

The Yard Milkshake Bar's newest location on Town Center Parkway is opening Friday.

"Come experience the most unique and over-the-top milkshakes taking over the South since 2017," said the business on Facebook.

The venture got its start on Shark Tank and has since grown to open multiple stores in states all over the country.

You'll be able to check out their exclusive menu item, The Sunshine Shake, made with a locally sourced cookie, reportedly from Liberty Bakery.

In addition, The Yard Milkshake Bar has a variety of different ice cream flavors and numerous topping selections. It offers signature milkshakes and sundaes, as well as vegan friendly and gluten-free options.

"Come celebrate our opening weekend and treat Ya' self and the family to a unique, fabulous dessert," said The Yard Milkshake Bar.

The grand opening event starts Friday at noon and runs until Sunday at 8 p.m.

You can also join in on the fun by helping to come up with a special shake for the new location.