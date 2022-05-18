x
Milkshakes bring everyone to 'The Yard' at first Jacksonville location at Town Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report)

Get ready for a sweet new addition to the Town Center.

The Yard Milkshake Bar's newest location on Town Center Parkway is opening Friday.

"Come experience the most unique and over-the-top milkshakes taking over the South since 2017," said the business on Facebook.

The venture got its start on Shark Tank and has since grown to open multiple stores in states all over the country.

You'll be able to check out their exclusive menu item, The Sunshine Shake, made with a locally sourced cookie, reportedly from Liberty Bakery.

In addition, The Yard Milkshake Bar has a variety of different ice cream flavors and numerous topping selections. It offers signature milkshakes and sundaes, as well as vegan friendly and gluten-free options.

Credit: The Yard Milkshake Bar
The Yard Milkshake Bar.

"Come celebrate our opening weekend and treat Ya' self and the family to a unique, fabulous dessert," said The Yard Milkshake Bar.

The grand opening event starts Friday at noon and runs until Sunday at 8 p.m.

You can also join in on the fun by helping to come up with a special shake for the new location.

"Use our build your own menu to make the milkshake of your dreams come true. Pick your ice cream, toppings, and the perfect name for your shake and 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘵 𝘣𝘦𝘭𝘰𝘸. We will pick our favorite to have on our secret menu. Plus, if you win, you get the shake for free!"

Credit: 📷: @one_n_short_of_a_full_donna
𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐰𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 & 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐤𝐞© is made with Strawberry Cheesecake ice cream in a vanilla iced jar dipped in crushed graham cracker. Topped with whipped cream, strawberry topping, crushed graham cracker and a slice of New York cheesecake.⁣