Bacon lovers, bring your appetites next month! Your favorite breakfast side is getting its own festival again in August and it's expected to be mouthwatering! 🤤

This 2019 Bacon Fest is being held at the Sheraton Jacksonville Hotel at 10605 Deerwood Park Blvd. on Aug. 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This year's bacon concoctions haven't been announced, but last year, bacon lovers got the chance to try these crispy and savory treats and drinks:

Elvis bacon beer

Bacon mudslides

Maple bacon jam sweet potato

Bacon parmesan knots

Bacon and shrimp lettuce wraps

Gator bacon pops

Bacon mac and cheese

Bacon stuffed chicken

Bacon donuts

Chocolate bacon ice cream

Tickets for the event start at $30, which includes admission and 10 bacon food samples. For $35, you can get admission, 10 bacon food samples and one bacon cocktail. For $149, you will get a hotel room and two admission tickets with each ticket including 10 bacon food samples and one bacon cocktail.

Click here to buy tickets.

Click here to learn more about the event.

When: Aug. 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: The Sheraton, 10605 Deerwood Park Blvd., Jacksonville, Florida, 32256