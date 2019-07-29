Bacon lovers, bring your appetites next month! Your favorite breakfast side is getting its own festival again in August and it's expected to be mouthwatering! 🤤
This 2019 Bacon Fest is being held at the Sheraton Jacksonville Hotel at 10605 Deerwood Park Blvd. on Aug. 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
This year's bacon concoctions haven't been announced, but last year, bacon lovers got the chance to try these crispy and savory treats and drinks:
- Elvis bacon beer
- Bacon mudslides
- Maple bacon jam sweet potato
- Bacon parmesan knots
- Bacon and shrimp lettuce wraps
- Gator bacon pops
- Bacon mac and cheese
- Bacon stuffed chicken
- Bacon donuts
- Chocolate bacon ice cream
Tickets for the event start at $30, which includes admission and 10 bacon food samples. For $35, you can get admission, 10 bacon food samples and one bacon cocktail. For $149, you will get a hotel room and two admission tickets with each ticket including 10 bacon food samples and one bacon cocktail.
Click here to learn more about the event.
When: Aug. 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: The Sheraton, 10605 Deerwood Park Blvd., Jacksonville, Florida, 32256