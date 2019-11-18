JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This story was produced as part of International Foodies Week brought to you by First Coast News.

Sammy Sisombath is a Jacksonville native who was born with a passion to cook. At a young age, he developed his Thai skills in the kitchen with the help of his mother.

"I grew up with my family in the restaurant business since I was a little kid and I just started watching everybody cook and I’ve been cooking for about 15 years now with the family," Sisombath said.

Local family brings authentic Thai cuisine to Mandarin

He and his parents recently opened up a new restaurant in Mandarin which is home to some of the best tasting Thai cuisine on the First Coast.

Most popular on the menu is their classic take on Pad Thai, a stir-fried rice noodle dish.

"Basically its stir fried noodles with eggs and whatever meat you like and its served with our Pad Thai sauce and it’s topped off with bean sprouts and green beans and peanuts and it’s just one of the staples that you have to have when you eat at a Thai restaurant," Sisombath said.

The Thai Massaman Curry is also a hit, a creamy rich stew loaded with spices and flavor.

"It has a very rich aroma and flavors and spices and herbs and it comes with carrots, onions, potatoes, and your choice of meats and you serve it over Jasmine rice and it’s really really good," Sisombath said.

And if you’re looking for the perfect dish to warm up with, the House Special Vietnamese Beef Noodle Soup won't disappoint.

"It has brisket, rare steak, it has tripe in there and it has meatballs with noodles and it’s topped off with green onions and cilantro and beans sprouts and you put all that together and it’s really good," Sisombath said.

Viet Thai Kitchen is located at 10550 Old St. Augustine Road.

