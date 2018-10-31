The Homestead Restaurant’s latest iteration has closed six months after it opened.

The Penman Road location, which opened in April, closed this week.

A sign was posted on the door to let customers know about the closure.

Homestead was a Jacksonville Beach staple for decades under different ownership. It first opened in 1947 in a log-style cabin on Beach Boulevard and was best known for its fried chicken, creamed peas, mashed potatoes, gravy, cole slaw and biscuits.

It closed in that location in 2010, but reopened as Copper Top Restaurant, closing the following year. TacoLu is now in the old cabin.

The latest version of the Homestead opened in April under its former chef Bo Johns. It was located in the former Tomo Japanese Restaurant.

Just last week, Johns said on Facebook that the Homestead would offer delivery. Local residents reported the closure on social media Tuesday.

