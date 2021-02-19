'Where food is love!': KraVegan's tasty magic makes you feel good

"No bone-apetit!" said KraVegan's chef.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — It's where food is love!

This week's Black History Month Black-owned restaurant is all about making you feel good. KraVegan, located in Orange Park Mall and on their food truck, will make eating vegan look easy and delicious.

KraVegan's CEO and Founder Latasha Kaiser says they are known for their ribs. The ribs are made out of mushrooms and jackfruit.

"You can come to KraVegan and have all the great foods that you grew to love, but this time it doesn't hurt your body," Kaiser says. "We have a vegan version of crab and a vegan version of fish and mac and cheese and collard greens and black-eyed peas and tacos and hoagies and burgers."

At KraVegan, they’re working up some delicious magic to fool all you carnivores.

"Flavors are layered so you walk away going, 'oh my God that's a great meal!'" Kaiser says.

Kaiser and her husband went vegan cold turkey after she had her fourth child at 40 years old.

"If you want to run a marathon I want to make sure that I've fueled your body so that you can do what your body wants to do," she says.

Kaiser says so much of making a good vegan meal is about texture.

"Kravegan first is known for our vegan ribs," she says. "It's not seitan. There's no soy. It's not soy-based, it's jackfruit and mushrooms. We smoke them and then we grill them in our signature sauces. So that's what we're known for, our black-eyed peas, collard greens, and mac and cheese as well as our tacos. However, my new favorite happens to be our vegan fish which we use a banana blossom to make that."