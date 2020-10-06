Jumbo Shrimp celebrating Father's Day weekend with three options to dine at 121 Financial Ballpark

The Jumbo Shrimp Father's Day Weekend celebration includes Dinner on the Diamond, Father's Day Brunch and Catch & Cookout.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are getting ready to celebrate fathers across the First Coast ahead of Father's Day weekend.

The Jumbo Shrimp Father's Day Weekend celebration includes Dinner on the Diamond, Father's Day Brunch and Catch & Cookout.

The three events at 121 Financial Ballpark will take place Saturday, June 20 and Sunday, June 21.

Dinner on the Diamond will consist of a seated dinner on the infield at 121 Financial Ballpark June 20 from 7 to 9 p.m., with a cocktail hour from 6 to 7 p.m. The dinner is limited to 40 tables, with two to four people per table and advanced tickets required. Dinners must be purchased no later than Wednesday, June 17.

The menu options include shrimp cocktail, chicken marsala, steak and deep dish apple pie.

The Beer, Bacon & Father's Day Brunch event takes place June 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a seated brunch on the ballpark's concourse, with families able to run the bases after they eat. Seating is limited to 40 tables, with two to four people per table. Brunch orders must be purchased no later than Wednesday, June 17.

Brunch menu options include chicken and waffles with bourbon bacon jam, jumbo shrimp and grits, steak and eggs, beer and bloody marys.

Families can also participate in a socially distanced Catch & Cookout event Sunday, June 21, from 3 to 5 p.m. Fans will receive a cheeseburger, smoked sausage, fries and 12-ounce beer or soda, plus get to play catch on the field at 121 Financial Ballpark, for $10. Tickets can be preordered or purchased on the day of the event at the ballpark's third base gate.

For advanced tickets to any of the three events, fans can call the Jumbo Shrimp at 904-358-2846 or buy online at www.jaxshrimp.com.