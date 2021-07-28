Jax doughnut shop celebrates Harry Potter's birthday in delicious, magical fashion ⚡

Since no Harry Potter soiree is complete without magical-tasting treats, it's the perfect way to celebrate!

Accio doughnuts!

The Mini Bar Donuts and Coffee is celebrating everybody's favorite wizard's birthday on Saturday, July 31, with its annual event "Happee Birthdae Harry." Since no Harry Potter soiree is complete without magical-tasting treats, it's the perfect way to celebrate!

The shop will be serving special Potter Packs, a three-pack of mini doughnuts featuring the flavors Butterbeer (caramel drizzle, butterbeer buttercream, your choice of Hogwarts House colored sprinkles and a House flag), Honeydukes (vanilla glaze, sprinkles, a chocolate fly and Bertie Bott's Every Flavour Beans) and HP BDay (strawberry glaze, vanilla buttercream and the letters "HP" -- inspired by Harry's very first birthday cake from Hagrid).

Any wizard who attends in their best Harry Potter-inspired outfit will receive a free sticker. That can be anything from cloaks and wands at the ready to a Harry Potter themed T-shirt.

The Mini Bar will also be serving butterbeer lattes and potion drinks. There will be doughnut glasses stickers, Golden Snitch doughnut key chains, "Donut Hallows" mugs, T-shirts and tank tops available for purchase as well.

Pre-orders are highly encouraged for the Donut Hallows mugs, featuring a gold metallic design. Butterbeer lattes will be available hot or cold and topped with whipped cream and lightning bolt sprinkles.