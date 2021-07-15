Jacksonville Taco & Margarita Festival set for Saturday at TIAA Bank Field

The event features 10 Jacksonville taco vendors serving a variety of tacos and similar dishes. Beer, margaritas and tequila will be for sale to wash it all down.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Taco Tuesday -- but on a Saturday!

The Jacksonville Taco & Margarita Festival is taking place at TIAA Bank Field in Downtown Jacksonville Saturday.

The event features more than 20 Jacksonville food vendors serving a variety of tacos and similar dishes, according to a news release from Jaguars PR. Beer, margaritas and tequila will be for sale to wash it all down.

Bars and beverage stations will serve margaritas, tequila shots, beer, water, soda and more, all sold separately.

More than 40 local shopping merchants will be selling retail merchandise as well.

Gates open at 11 a.m., with entertainment from Tristan Cole, Lance Curtis with Lawson, Donnie Lee Strickland and Global Wrestling & All Elite Wrestling Star Chris Jericho's Band FOZZY. There will also be two hourlong wrestling shows from AEW Star Thunder Rosas Mission Pro Wrestling during the event. Click here for the full schedule of entertainment.

General admission tickets to the event are $10 in advance or $15 at the gate and require separate purchase of food and drinks. VIP admission for those age 21 and up only includes two tacos, two margaritas, a T-shirt and separate VIP area for $49.

Children 10 and under get in for free.

Admission, parking and the venue's bars are all cashless. Separate vendors will be accepting cash.

TIAA Bank Field has a clear bag policy. You can bring in a clutch, bag or wallet no larger than 4.5 inches x 6.5 inches.

Face masks will not be required, according to the festival's Facebook event page.

If you would like to book a nearby hotel room, the event is partnering with the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Jacksonville Riverfront for a discounted rate of $70 to $80 per night. To book using the event's discount code, click here.