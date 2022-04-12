Jacksonville Taco & Margarita Festival returning to TIAA Bank Field

More than 40 Jacksonville restaurants, food trucks and carts will be serving up an amazing variety of mouthwatering tacos, with margaritas and tequila shots on deck!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a previous report.)

Taco lovers, get ready to treat your taste buds! The Jacksonville Taco & Margarita Festival is returning to TIAA Bank Field and Daily's Place for its second year this summer.

More than 40 of Jacksonville's restaurants, food trucks and carts will be serving up an amazing variety of mouthwatering tacos and other foods, with bars and beverage stations serving margaritas, tequila shots, ice cold beer, water, soda and more, a news release says. The event will be family-friendly, with a live DJ and bands to keep you entertained while you munch and sip.

There will also be shopping vendors and live pro wrestling, according to the event's Facebook page.

The event takes place Saturday, June 4. Doors open at 11 a.m. for VIP ticketholders and 12 p.m. for general admission. The event lasts until 6 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. The event is expected to sell out, so organizers say don't wait to buy tickets.

The event is still booking restaurants and food trucks for vendors. If you are interested, email info@unitedfestivalproductions.com for more details.