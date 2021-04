The Jacksonville Taco Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., July 17 at TIAA Bank Field.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Taco lovers, rejoice. The Jacksonville Taco Festival is returning to TIAA Bank Field in Downtown Jacksonville on July 17.

The event will feature 10 Jacksonville restaurants and food trucks serving up an array of tacos and other similar foods, according to a news release from Jaguars PR.