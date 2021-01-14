Jacksonville restaurant using pickles as low carb bread option for iconic sandwiches

The result is a low-carb option that's full of salty, sour crunch.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As more and more people hop on board the keto trend, it seems as if refined carbohydrates are starting to lose their appeal.

One Jacksonville restaurant is cashing in on the keto craze, helping people enjoy their iconic sandwiches with a fraction of the carbs and all of the flavor.

European Street Cafe has been serving up delicious Rubens and deli favorites for years. Recently, the business started serving their legendary sandwiches in between two giant dill pickle halves.

The result is a low-carb option that's full of salty, sour crunch.

The European Street 'Picklewich' comes piled high with two types of meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.