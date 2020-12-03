Jacksonville's highly anticipated Brunch and Bloody Mary Festival is being postponed due to concerns over COVID-19, or the coronavirus, organizers announced on social media Thursday.

The Brunch Fest, which was supposed to take place on March 22 in Riverside, said it will be postponed until further notice. The event was going to highlight and provide food from 20 local area restaurants and food trucks, as well as feature a 30-foot bloody mary bar.

"The health and safety of our attendees, staff, volunteers and the residents of Jacksonville is our highest priority," according to an Instagram post. "We will be working with the City of Jacksonville to reschedule the event soon."

General admission was free to the event, but organizers sold VIP passes.

Those who purchased a ticket to this event are being told to hold onto them. Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date, which hasn't been announced.

If you bought a ticket and you're unable to attend the rescheduled date, you will be eligible for a credit that will be applicable on any future events.