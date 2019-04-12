Jacksonville's chef siblings, Matthew and David Medure, announced Wednesday that they are closing their M Shack location in Riverside this weekend.

The burger joint, located at 1012 Margaret St., will close after dinner operations on Saturday, Dec. 7.

"[The Medure brothers] made it expressly known that the store was doing well financially," according to a news release.

The Medure brothers explained that the landlord of the Riverside location presented them with an offer for Another Broken Egg Cafe to take the space, according to the Jacksonville Business Journal.

"The new tenant is very enthusiastic about this particular location and we believe his concept is a perfect fit for the area," David Medure said.

This news comes after the Medure brothers announced last month that they were planning to change M Shack's menu and service style.

"We were committed to the reboot and then this really gave us the freedom to test some new ideas within the M Shack framework without having to worry about how it would impact that location," Matthew Medure said.

The other three M Shack locations at St. Johns Town Center, Atlantic Beach and Nocatee will not be affected by this closure.

The Medure brothers also plan to put more focus on their new restaurant, Midtown Table, an Italian-inspired restaurant soon to open at 5016 Gate Parkway.