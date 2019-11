If your name is Jessica, or you know someone named Jessica, today your lucky day!

Only on Monday, Nov. 4, those named Jessica can score a free medium sub with any purchase from Firehouse Subs. You just have to show your ID at any Jacksonville Firehouse Subs location.

Firehouse Subs is running a "Name of the Day" promotion where people with the name of the day get a free medium sub with any purchase in Jacksonville, Florida.

Facebook

This deal is part "Jacksonville Name of the Day" promotion, which is good news for those who aren't named Jessica! Their Name of the Day will be updated daily, which you can check back here.