If you're planning to go to First Coast News' Ready to Roar Watch Party this Sunday at Culhane's Irish Pub at its Southside location, then you need to check out their filling and traditional brunch menu while you're there.

Culhane's Irish Pub is a local staple and favorite among the community. It is so well praised that Guy Fieri featured them on an episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."

"We've been in business for 14 years, [and] we've perfected the brunch menu," said Mary Jane Culhane, one of the four sisters who own Culhane's Irish Pub.

One of the brunch foods Culhane's is most famous for: Their Traditional Irish Breakfast for $15.

"We're famous for our Traditional Irish Breakfast," Culhane said. "It does come with Irish bangers, rashers, puddings, tomatoes, mushrooms and Irish baked beans. It's a huge portion, but that's why we call it the farmer's breakfast."

My review: Mary Jane isn't kidding when she said this is a huge portion. You're bound to bring home leftovers, or you can simply share this dish! Some of the food felt a bit heavy, but the tomatoes, eggs and mushrooms helped balance it out. The black pudding is my personal favorite. You can taste the spices and it's very flavorful!

Another foodie favorite brunch menu item: The Irish Briskets and Grits for $13.

"We had a lot of food critics come in saying it’s the best ever and we’re going to be putting that on our menu full time," Culhane said.

It's made of brisket that they smoke in house for three hours, then braise for 12 hours. It's sliced and served over their Irish cheddar grit cake, then topped with caramelized onions, a red wine demi and a fried egg.

"The brisket and grit, you’re going to get the smokiness through the brisket but you’re also going to get the sweetness of the caramelized onions and the red wine demi," said kitchen manager Eric Gaynon.

Culhane's Irish Pub is planning to have its Irish Briskets and Grits added to its brunch menu full time. It will be served at the Ready to Roar Watch Party Sunday, Nov. 3 at its Southside location.

"We've also built up a huge local following for our Bloody Mary Bar," Culhane said.

The Bloody Mary Bar is only $5 and it allows you to fully customize your Bloody Mary to how you like it. You also get a free beer chaser to cleanse the palette.

"We have our own vodka called 5 Sisters' Spirit and it’s the only vodka in the world vaporized in organic Irish seaweed," she praised. "We [also] add our own Culhane’s spicy tomato mix."

Then, you top it off with how you like it: celery, olives, lemon, lime or more spice!

My review: 5 Sisters' Spirit is six times distilled, so it goes down smooth. Mix that with Culhane's spicy tomato mix and you've hit the jackpot. The spicy tomato mix isn't that spicy, so if you like a kick, definitely top it off with more spice. I am not a fan of olives, so I love how I can add as much celery as I want instead!

Culhane's Irish Pub has a $5 Bloody Mary Bar where you can customize your toppings to how you like it!

Culhane's Irish Pub on the Southside is normally open for brunch on the weekends starting at 9 a.m. But because First Coast News is partnering with them to host the Ready to Roar Watch Party this Sunday, Nov. 3, it will be open as early as 7:30 a.m.

Culhane's will have plenty of food and drink specials at this event, as well as giveaways and prizes such as free gift cards. It will also be hosting a contest for the best Minshew mustache!

Location: 9720 Deer Lake Ct., Jacksonville, FL, 32246

