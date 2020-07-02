Raise your wine glasses and bring your appetites to Riverside this weekend. The inaugural Jacksonville Food and Wine Fest is happening this Sunday!
From noon to 8 p.m. on Feb. 9, attendees can sample over 80 wines. If wine isn't your poison, there will be areas where you can try and buy handcrafted cocktails and beer.
There will also be more than 20 food vendors offering foodies some of Jacksonville's best dishes, including seafood, tacos, burgers, pizza and dessert:
- BB's Restaurant & Bar
- Mavi Waterfront Bar & Grill
- Cousin's Maine Lobster
- Khloe's Kitchen
- Clines Custom Meats
- Brix Tap House
- J William Culinary
- Timoti's Seafood Shack
- Well-oiled Events
- The Local
- Green Tree Cuisine
- Sahara Cafe, Bar & Hookah
- Cugino's Sausage Co.
- The Happy Grilled Cheese
- Delish Kebab's
- Saffron
- Cackylacky's
- Taylor's Tacos
- Island Girl Seafood
- Butt Hutt Smokehouse
- Mother Truckin' Pizza
- Manny's Cuban
- Vucca Italian Street Food
- Le Petit Cheri Cupcakery
- Chaunie's Coffee
- Guanabana Ice Pops
- About Time Creamery
- Let Petits Pleasures
- Funkadelic
- Umami Asian Fusion & Sushi
This event is family- and dog-friendly and will also feature around 40 local vendors, local music and art.
VIP tickets are sold out, but general admission is free and available. Bring plenty of cash to try all of the wine and food your heart desires.
Cheers!