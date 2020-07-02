Raise your wine glasses and bring your appetites to Riverside this weekend. The inaugural Jacksonville Food and Wine Fest is happening this Sunday!

From noon to 8 p.m. on Feb. 9, attendees can sample over 80 wines. If wine isn't your poison, there will be areas where you can try and buy handcrafted cocktails and beer.

There will also be more than 20 food vendors offering foodies some of Jacksonville's best dishes, including seafood, tacos, burgers, pizza and dessert:

BB's Restaurant & Bar

Mavi Waterfront Bar & Grill

Cousin's Maine Lobster

Khloe's Kitchen

Clines Custom Meats

Brix Tap House

J William Culinary

Timoti's Seafood Shack

Well-oiled Events

The Local

Green Tree Cuisine

Sahara Cafe, Bar & Hookah

Cugino's Sausage Co.

The Happy Grilled Cheese

Delish Kebab's

Saffron

Cackylacky's

Taylor's Tacos

Island Girl Seafood

Butt Hutt Smokehouse

Mother Truckin' Pizza

Manny's Cuban

Vucca Italian Street Food

Le Petit Cheri Cupcakery

Chaunie's Coffee

Guanabana Ice Pops

About Time Creamery

Let Petits Pleasures

Funkadelic

Umami Asian Fusion & Sushi

This event is family- and dog-friendly and will also feature around 40 local vendors, local music and art.

VIP tickets are sold out, but general admission is free and available. Bring plenty of cash to try all of the wine and food your heart desires.

Cheers!