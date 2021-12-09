Inaugural Jacksonville BBQ Fest kicks off this weekend with beer, bands and world champion pitmasters

Featured dishes include the 2021 World Champion Pork Shoulder Slider, pulled pork nachos, Kansas City burnt ends, lamb ribs, hatch chili mac & cheese and more.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Beer, music and smoked meat from award-winning pitmasters. What could be better?

The inaugural Jacksonville BBQ Fest is happening from Dec.10 to 12 at TIAA Bank Field. Award-winning dishes from all over the country will be served and over 30,000 pounds of meat will be smoked.

Entry is free, with each dish ranging in price from $5 to $10. Guests can also purchase a 'Pit Pass' that allows for unlimited drinks and free sampling of BBQ. The pass also allow entry into private BBQ lounges.

Featured dishes include the 2021 World Champion Pork Shoulder Slider, pulled pork loaded nachos, Kansas City burnt ends, lamb ribs, hatch chili mac & cheese, homemade sausage and much more.

Live Music Lineup:

FRIDAY

5 PM - 6:00 PM Dylan Gerard

7:30 PM - 9:00 PM The Honey Hounds

SATURDAY

11 AM - Noon Beach City

1 PM - 2 PM Mama Blue

3 PM - 4:30 PM Who Rescued Who

6 PM - 7:30 PM Ramona + the Riot

SUNDAY

11 AM - Noon The Remedy Tree

1 PM - 2 PM Chillula the Band

3 PM - 4 PM Think Big

4:30 PM - 6 PM Bold City Classics