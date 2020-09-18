In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, here are your top 6 burger joints on the First Coast

Back on National Hamburger Day, we asked for your favorite burger joints across the First Coast. Here are the results of that highly unscientific poll.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Friday, Sept. 18, is National Cheeseburger Day!

Not to be confused with National Hamburger Day. That took place May 28.

On that day, First Coast Foodies took to Facebook in search of inspiration for dinner plans to celebrate a holiday so nice they basically gave it two days in one calendar year.

We asked, "Where is the best place to get a hamburger on the First Coast?"

Among the answers offered up by followers of First Coast Foodies and members of the First Coast Foodies Rants, Raves, Reviews Facebook group, the following restaurants were named time and again.

So here are the results of our highly unscientific poll, your Top Six Burger Joints on the First Coast:

1. Jerry’s Sports Grille

13170 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32225

Located in the Harbour Place shopping center on Atlantic Boulevard, Jerry's received by far the most repeated nominations for best burger. Its website says the sports bar and grill is a "family owned bar and steak restaurant ... Casual dining, outdoor dining, full bar and menu. Wings, Burgers and healthy dining. Pet Friendly!"

T2. Epik Burger

12740 Atlantic Blvd #105, Jacksonville, FL 32225

Tied for the second highest number of nominations, Epik Burger is described as a "cozy counter-serve spot known for gourmet gluten-free and old-school burgers and handspun milkshakes." Epik was named No. 1 burger by Jacksonville Restaurant Reviews in 2018.

September Special! Datil Pepper Jelly, Brie, Caramelized Onions, Bacon, Wilted Arugula tossed in White Wine... Posted by Epik Burger on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

T2. Poe’s Tavern

363 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233

A shrine to Edgar Allan Poe, the Atlantic Beach burger and beer joint is one of three Poe's Tavern locations, with the others also in coastal towns of Sullivan's Island, South Carolina, and Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina. There are tons of specialty builds to choose from, or you can create your own burger. And this year, Poe's won No. 1 Burger in the 904 by the readers of Void Magazine!

Thanks for the love #Jax! Poe's Tavern was voted #1 Burger in the 904 by Void readers Posted by Poe's Tavern - Atlantic Beach on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

T4. Carolina Jax

2548 Oak St, Jacksonville, FL 32204

Formerly Cackylacky's Food Truck, Carolina Jax was named Best Burger in Jax by First Coast Foodies in last year's National Cheeseburger Day roundup! The food truck is now parked, and Carolina Jax's brick-and-mortar location is operating in Riverside.

IT’S NATIONAL CHEESEBURGER DAY 🚨 Today is the day to release those inhibitions and stuff your face with the best burgers... Posted by Carolina Jax on Friday, September 18, 2020

T4. Jumpin' Jax House of Food

1021 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233

Its website describes Jumpin' Jax as a "fast casual restaurant serving pizzas, salads, wraps, burgers, chicken sandwiches and desserts."





T4. Tasty’s Fresh Burgers

463852 State Rd 200 Suite A, Yulee, FL 32097

710 Centre St., Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

20 Homegrown Way, Yulee, FL 32097

1607 E. King Ave., Kingsland, GA 31548

The only non-Duval County contender that made the list, Tasty's has four locations, including two in Yulee, one in Fernandina Beach and one in Kingsland. Its website describes Tasty's as "a homegrown, local burger restaurant. Our core menu is burgers, fries and shakes, with a couple of top-notch local seafood options – must-haves when you were born on an island."



some might say a double cheeseburger with pepper jack, cheddar, AND bacon is a little too much. but we aren’t some. come get a cheeseburger made the way YOU want it today. Posted by Tastys Yulee on Wednesday, August 19, 2020