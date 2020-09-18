In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, here are your top 6 burger joints on the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Friday, Sept. 18, is National Cheeseburger Day!
Not to be confused with National Hamburger Day. That took place May 28.
On that day, First Coast Foodies took to Facebook in search of inspiration for dinner plans to celebrate a holiday so nice they basically gave it two days in one calendar year.
We asked, "Where is the best place to get a hamburger on the First Coast?"
Among the answers offered up by followers of First Coast Foodies and members of the First Coast Foodies Rants, Raves, Reviews Facebook group, the following restaurants were named time and again.
So here are the results of our highly unscientific poll, your Top Six Burger Joints on the First Coast:
1. Jerry’s Sports Grille
13170 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Located in the Harbour Place shopping center on Atlantic Boulevard, Jerry's received by far the most repeated nominations for best burger. Its website says the sports bar and grill is a "family owned bar and steak restaurant ... Casual dining, outdoor dining, full bar and menu. Wings, Burgers and healthy dining. Pet Friendly!"
T2. Epik Burger
12740 Atlantic Blvd #105, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Tied for the second highest number of nominations, Epik Burger is described as a "cozy counter-serve spot known for gourmet gluten-free and old-school burgers and handspun milkshakes." Epik was named No. 1 burger by Jacksonville Restaurant Reviews in 2018.
T2. Poe’s Tavern
363 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
A shrine to Edgar Allan Poe, the Atlantic Beach burger and beer joint is one of three Poe's Tavern locations, with the others also in coastal towns of Sullivan's Island, South Carolina, and Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina. There are tons of specialty builds to choose from, or you can create your own burger. And this year, Poe's won No. 1 Burger in the 904 by the readers of Void Magazine!
T4. Carolina Jax
2548 Oak St, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Formerly Cackylacky's Food Truck, Carolina Jax was named Best Burger in Jax by First Coast Foodies in last year's National Cheeseburger Day roundup! The food truck is now parked, and Carolina Jax's brick-and-mortar location is operating in Riverside.
T4. Jumpin' Jax House of Food
1021 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Its website describes Jumpin' Jax as a "fast casual restaurant serving pizzas, salads, wraps, burgers, chicken sandwiches and desserts."
T4. Tasty’s Fresh Burgers
463852 State Rd 200 Suite A, Yulee, FL 32097
710 Centre St., Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
20 Homegrown Way, Yulee, FL 32097
1607 E. King Ave., Kingsland, GA 31548
The only non-Duval County contender that made the list, Tasty's has four locations, including two in Yulee, one in Fernandina Beach and one in Kingsland. Its website describes Tasty's as "a homegrown, local burger restaurant. Our core menu is burgers, fries and shakes, with a couple of top-notch local seafood options – must-haves when you were born on an island."