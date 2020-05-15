Huey’s Nashville Hot Chicken coming to Jacksonville by Memorial Day

Huey’s Nashville Hot Chicken is preparing to open its first Jacksonville restaurant in the historic Murray Hill neighborhood.

A Jacksonville family is bringing a legendary taste of their native Nashville, Tenn., to the historic Murray Hill neighborhood.

Hughes Brown and his family hope to open Huey’s Nashville Hot Chicken at 1173 Edgewood Ave. S. by Memorial Day.

The restaurant will be at the former site of Murray’s Taco Bodega, which closed last October.

The 3,100-square-foot space is in the final stages of transformation into Jacksonville, home of “a spicy taste of Nashville.”

The menu will showcase a myriad of hot chicken dishes such as the classic spicy, crunchy fried chicken, entrée salad versions and Southern sides, according to the family.

All will be served in a “a comfortable, fast-casual environment,” they said.

The Browns are veteran restaurateurs. They owned and operated Watermark Restaurant, a popular fine-dining restaurant in Nashville for more than 10 years, before they relocated to Murray Hill.

That restaurant experience as well as their love for Southern cuisine and family connections in Jacksonville, prompted them to develop the concept for Huey’s Nashville Hot Chicken, they said.

“When we decided to leave Nashville and return to my wife’s hometown of Jacksonville, we started to consider that now was the time to turn our concept into a reality,” Hughes Brown said. “We are very excited to be coming to Murray Hill, a neighborhood where you can feel the community support.”

He said they “love this area and can’t wait to share a taste of our home” with the community.

“There’s nothing like Nashville hot chicken, and we look forward to bringing that authentic flavor to Jacksonville for everyone to enjoy,” he said.

The Nashville specialty dates back to the 1930s and has been gaining popularity and demand outside of Tennessee in recent years.

The story is that a scorned lover originally created the dish to punish her mate for his romantic misdeeds. It then became a regional delicacy.

Brown said using local ingredients is a high priority for them. The restaurant will feature free-range chicken in all of their meals. The menu will showcase both fried and grilled chicken options, with multiple heat levels available, he said.

As planned, the restaurant will seat up to 100 guests inside. Additional patio seating will be available in their outdoor space, which is designed to encourage a family-friendly environment.

Remodeling of the building is expected to wrap up soon. Initially the restaurant will operate with with an indoor seating capacity of 25 percent in compliance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for social distancing, according to the Browns.