Hot, New & Upcoming: First Coast businesses to put on your 'must try' list

A new movie theater, waffles, a champagne bar and even a comedy club. Here are some business to put on your radar here on the First Coast.

In Jacksonville, there's always a new business that has seemingly sprouted up overnight.

That's the beautiful thing about this city, there's always guaranteed to be new and interesting restaurants or businesses to check out.

From a new movie theater, to desert waffles and even Parisian cuisine; Here are some hot, new and upcoming businesses here on the First Coast.

(HOT) Sugarfire BBQ - San Pablo area

Give a warm welcome to Sugarfire BBQ, just in from St. Louis. Sugar stands for their homemade pies, and the fire stands for the smoker that barbecues pork, brisket, sausage and more all day long. You no longer have to drool over the pages of a magazine. Chef Mike Johnson is barbecuing ribs, pork, sausage and more on the First Coast.

They opened on Monday, July 26, at 12959 Atlantic Blvd., just before you go over the bridge to the beach.

Johnson hails from St. Louis and started the company there/ Now his famous barbecue is right here on the First Coast. Johnson says it’s all about low and slow. He cooks some meats up to 16 hours.

It's worth the hype! Try the coffee-infused bbq sauce.

(UPCOMING) The Sugar Factor - Town Center

Markets at Town Center has found a sweet occupant for the former Brio Tuscan Grille. Las Vegas-based Sugar Factory American Brasserie is planning to move into the location at 4910 Big Island Drive.

Sugar Factory, the self-proclaimed sweetest place on Earth, is known for celebrity sightings, $99 “King Kong” sundaes, $40 candy-colored cocktails, and decadent milkshakes.

(NEW) Falafel x Bar - Avondale

The menu is intriguing, the location is ideal, and we SO can't wait to try this place! Located in the former Caesars Pizza location in Avondale at 4162 Herschel Street, Falafel X Bar offers hummus, cupcakes, sardine platters and everything in between.

Feeling adventurous? Try one of the sea boards featuring Fangst Brisling Baltic Sea Sprat smoked with chamomile or a Bam Bam Baklava Shake.

Click here for a review from our news partners at the Florida Times-Union.

(HOT) Le Petit Paris - Atlantic Beach

The sights, sounds, and smells of a traditional Parisian café await you at Le Petit Paris located at 363 Atlantic Blvd Ste 14 Atlantic Beach.

This place is perfect for grabbing a small bite, a glass of wine or a sweet treat. It offers a wide selection of fresh-out-of-the-oven French baked goods, macarons, gourmet salads, quiche and sandwiches served on fresh baguettes or croissants.

"The sandwiches are incredible. The bread is magic. While completely unrelated to the delicious French food, this is also the only place I've found that has peanut butter syrup for their coffee. A peanut butter coconut latte is not French but it sure is good." writes Colleen S on Yelp.

Our recommendation: Try a cold croissant sandwich or a Le Belleville. Coffee here is a MUST.

(UPCOMING) Comedy Club - Mayport

Yes, you read right. There may be a comedy club opening up in the Mayport area soon. The business will reportedly be located at the former Brass Anchor bar in Pan-Am Plaza located at 2292 Mayport Road.

We have not been able to find out any additional details, but will keep you updated.

Source: There's a sign on the building

(UPCOMING) Cinemark Jacksonville - Kernan/Atlantic

While not quite open yet, the 14-screen Cinemark movie theater in the Atlantic North shopping center in East Arlington is nearing completion, much to the delight of movie goers.

The theater will feature plush, oversized recliners with snack tables, cup holders and footrests. You can also grab a fresh-from-the-oven pizza, tasty chicken tenders, wings, mozzarella sticks from the concession stand.

Haven't ventured out that way in a while? The Baker's Son by Valerio's, Fancy Sushi and Another Broken Egg Cafe recently opened are also great spots to check out.

(NEW) Royal Lakes Asian Fusion - Baymeadows

Dim sum? Yes please! Royal Lakes Asian Fusion opened three weeks ago and offers Thai, Dim Sum and Vietnamese food. It's located at 9866-8 Old Baymeadows Rd, Ste 8.

Yes they have all the normal stuff, the yellow curry and the stir fry but they also have interesting menu items such as Tofu Corn Fritters and S'more Banana Spring rolls.

They also offer Southern Kua Kling Curry which is one of Thailand's spiciest curry... can you handle the heat?

(UPCOMING) Dolly Llama Waffle Master - Ponte Vedra

Serenity and inner peace, not to mention fun, can be found in unexpected places, say like an artisanal waffle and ice cream dessert shop in Northeast Florida. The Ponte Vedra Beach shop will be the first Dolly Llama location not only in Florida but also in the Eastern United States.

(UPCOMING) Fizz Champagne Bar - Jacksonville Beach

Fizz a Champagne Bar is reportedly opening in The Boulevard Plaza at 1500 Beach Blvd. This is the same plaza as Engine 15 Brewing, Mojo BBQ and Jeremiah's Italian Ice. While little details are known at this time, there is a rumor that a similar company based in Sacramento is expanding.

That company offers a champagne club, guided tastings, and has over 150 different champagnes and sparkling wines by the bottle. Click here for more about that company.

Source: There is a sign on the building

(NEW) Grumpy's Restaurant - St. Johns County.

A First Coast restaurant known for its decadent, dessert-style waffles and traditional, hearty diner fare opened a new location this month in St. Johns County.

Grumpy's Restaurant is set up shop at The Fountains at St. Johns, with a grand opening date on Monday, Aug. 16. The expansion comes after the restaurant saw success at its original Orange Park location and its first franchised location in Middleburg.

The Americana diner serves high quality comfort food, Southern hospitality-infused breakfast, lunch and brunch with dishes ranging from sandwiches, homemade soups and salads to signature coffee, fresh-squeeze juices, homemade hot chocolate and desserts. Grumpy's has won several awards over the years, including Jacksonville's "Best Overall Restaurant" by our news partners, the Florida Times-Union.