JACKSONVILLE, Fla — For the past decade, locals in Springfield and downtown Jacksonville have been flocking to Hola Mexican Restaurant to enjoy home-made authentic Mexican cuisine.

The small taco shop is known for its wide selection of Mexican favorites, like carnitas, chile rellenos, and chimichangas.

Owner Marco Marchegiani took over the business back in 2009 following an unfortunate circumstance.

"In 2009 with the economy and recession... lost my job so it pushed me to look for something else," Marchegiani said. "I always wanted to have my own business for a long time but because I was working for a large corporation you always hesitate to take the risk."

Hola Mexican Restaurant

Prior to owning his own restaurant, Marchegiani worked for a corporation in logistics. The company moved him from North Carolina to the First Coast, where he's been living for the past 18 years. Marchegiani is originally from Venezuela and his wife is from Mexico. Growing up, Marchegiani said he learned his way around the kitchen with the help of his mother. He also enjoyed cooking for family and friends.

"We grew up and we didn’t have my father figure in the home, it was a lot of impact from my mom's side, so I was always trying to help her in the kitchen and cooking and with family reunions," he said.

His family recipes have become a favorite among locals, especially the Chile Rellenos. "It’s a poblano pepper it’s a mild pepper not too hot but it has just enough kick to combine with the cheeses it gives you a really good flavor."

Also popular is the Special Carnitas or fried pork.

Carnitas-Hola Mexican Restaurant

"It takes onions some garlic salt and some of the seasonings along with limes and the final touch is we put some beer to kind of give it the tender and special flavor," Marchegiani said.

The home-made chicken enchiladas are also full of flavor.

Enchiladas-Hola Mexican Restaurant

"It’s made with corn tortilla or flour tortilla you can eat it whether you are a vegetarian you can do it with beans or if you like to eat with chicken beef or cheese," Marchegiani said.