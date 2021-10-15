Hispanic Heritage Month Recipes: Makayla Lucero makes Mexican wedding cookies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Need a simple and delicious dessert that you only need one bowl to make? Then Mexican wedding cookies are for you! These cookies are great for making with kids and they allow for creativity. Switch up the kind of nuts or throw them out altogether and opt for sprinkles! Shape the dough into spheres, the classic crescents, or whatever you can think up! Best of all, this recipe is all made in one bowl so there is minimal cleanup!
Ingredients
- 1 cup butter (softened)
- ½ cup white sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 2 teaspoons water
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup chopped nuts
- ½ cup confectioners' sugar
Steps
Preheat your oven to 400° Fahrenheit.
Start by creaming together the softened butter and sugar. Once that is creamy add in the rest of the wet ingredients, the water, and vanilla. Mix well. Add in the flour and nuts and stir until a soft dough forms. If the dough is too soft, pop it in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.
Shape one and a half-inch chunks of dough into spheres, crescents, or whatever shape you like. Place on a lined cookie sheet and bake at 400° for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown.
Allow the cookies to cool for about 10 minutes before rolling them in powdered sugar. Be sure you coat all sides! For the first dusting of sugar, the cookies should be warm but not hot. Wait an additional 10-15 minutes before coating the cookies a second time in powdered sugar. Cool completely and enjoy!