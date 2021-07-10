Hispanic Heritage Month Recipes: Makayla Lucero makes Pico De Gallo

A delicious salsa that is delicious on its own or on top of your favorite dish!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you are in the market for a versatile salsa then look no further!

This Pico De Gallo recipe is perfect on its own, or as a complement to a variety of dishes. Best of all, the only cooking utensil you need to put this together i

Did you know that the Spanish word 'bandera' means flag? Pico de Gallo can also be called Salsa de Bandera because it is made up of the same color as the Mexican flag.

What's great about this recipe is that pico is easy to customize. Want more spice? Add extra jalapeno! Not much of a cilantro person? Leave it out! The exact measurements are up to you, so make it just how YOU like it.

Ingredients

2-3 Roma Tomatoes*

1 Onion**

Cilantro

Jalapeño***

Lime

Salt

Steps

Dice up your tomatoes, onion, cilantro, and jalapeño and add to a large bowl. Mix everything together and add the juice of two limes. Finish the salsa off with a sprinkle of salt and enjoy!

Add this salsa to any burrito or taco OR enjoy it on its own with some tortilla chips!

TIPS

*The type of tomato is really up to you. If another kind of tomato looks better to you in the grocery store, then by all means pick that one!

**The color of the onion is up to you! Red, white, purple, yellow… you decide!