Hightide Burrito Co., a longtime dining favorite in San Marco, will open its second Jacksonville restaurant Wednesday in Sadler Point Marine Center at the mouth of the Ortega River.

The new restaurant, 4591 Lakeside Drive, No. 107, is part of the Sadler Point Marina campus, also home to The Loop Pizza Grill and other businesses. It is within walking distance of Roosevelt Square shopping center.

Edgar Sanchez, general manager of the new Hightide, said they plan a smooth, steady opening beginning Wednesday.

“We will be doing lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Then we’re going to do 5-8 p.m. Thursday ... and then Friday, Saturday and Sunday, it will be normal hours from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.,” he said Monday.

Sanchez said the restaurant’s menu will feature some new dishes while remaining true to the “Beach Mex” fare made popular by the original restaurant, 1538 Hendricks Ave., in historic San Marco.

“We will be adding things like bar bites, and one or two different plates. More appetizers for the bar,” Sanchez said.

All will be served in a casual, relaxed atmosphere with an outdoor patio ideal to watch the sun set on the waterfront, he said.

Alejandro Juarez, owner and founder, opened the first Hightide about a decade ago in San Marco. The restaurant showcases authentic Mexican recipes handed down in Juarez’s family “combined with the vibe and flavors of Florida,” according to its website.

The Ortega location works great for the new restaurant, Sanchez said.

“We are bringing something new to that community. It is Tex-Mex with a beachy flair, and is different. So we would like them to experience the same good food that we have here in San Marco,” Sanchez said.

The Sadler Point restaurant will seat about 150 people. It will employ about 32 people, Sanchez said.

The buildout cost about $450,000 for the restaurant, which has approximately 3,744 square feet of enclosed space and 2,400 square feet of exterior space, an April 4 city building permit showed.

