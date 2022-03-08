Grumpy’s Restaurant to open new location in Neptune Beach

Grumpy’s Restaurant is a traditional Americana, full-service restaurant offering breakfast, lunch and brunch.

A First Coast restaurant known for its decadent, dessert-style waffles and traditional, hearty diner fare is opening a new location in Neptune Beach.

Grumpy’s Restaurant, an award-winning full-service Americana breakfast, is slated to open in August at 200 3rd Street, in the space formerly occupied by Kamiya 86.

The Neptune Beach location will be owned by local husband-and-wife duo Michael and Tracy Yarbrough.

Prior to opening their first Grumpy’s location, Tracy worked in numerous capacities in the restaurant industry.

Michael, who served in Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation New Dawn, has 21 years of blended military and civilian experience.

The Neptune Beach restaurant is 4,000 square feet and will employ approximately 50 people.

“We’ve received a lot of requests for expansion in the area, and it’s amazing to see that we have made an impact on people across Northeast Florida,” said Grumpy’s President & CEO Daniel DeLeon.

“We’re excited to establish the same family atmosphere our current locations possess and look forward to growing the Grumpy’s family into Neptune Beach.”

Founded in 1999 and franchising since 2019, Grumpy’s Restaurant is a traditional Americana, full-service restaurant offering breakfast, lunch and brunch.