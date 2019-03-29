Celebrate the grand reopening and brand new, fresh taste of Jacksonville's first edible cookie dough storefront, Doughsserts, this Saturday.

It's located on the Southside, 7643 Gate Parkway Ste. 107, down the street from IKEA. The event starts at noon until close at 10 p.m.

The first 300 customers will get a free cookie. There will also be a giveaway where one lucky customer can win free cookie dough for a year (one pint a month).

'Our dough is more like cookie dough'

You may remember Doughsserts originally being Cookie Dough Bliss, which opened last year. The owner, Steve Boudreaux, disbanded from the franchise and completely rebranded into his very own, original concept.

One of the most noticeable changes is the texture of the edible cookie dough. Boudreaux said all cookie dough products are made fresh daily with high-quality ingredients. With Cookie Dough Bliss, the product would be made out-of-house and delivered to the store.

"The product is fresher," he said. "We make everything in-house."

As a result: "The texture of our dough is more like cookie dough than previously where people described that product to be mushy."

Boudreaux also explained that they don't use any filler in their flavors, which also maximized the taste of their product.

"There are no 'fillers' in our product, meaning real butter instead of margarine or shortening, pure vanilla as opposed to imitation extract," he said are examples.

Popular flavors to other delicious treats

Doughsserts offers customers 14 different cookie dough flavors, some seasonal, including vegan and gluten-free options.

Some of their most popular flavors include chocolate chip, cookies and cream, strawberry cheesecake, birthday cake, red velvet cheesecake and Reese's peanut butter.

"[Strawberry cheesecake] was supposed to be seasonal, but has been way too popular to take off the menu," he said.

You can also add up to six different flavors of ice cream to your cookie dough, as well as 14 different toppings.

Doughsserts also offers customers other delicious treats from baked goods like cookies to cookie dough desserts like cookie dough milkshakes or their ever popular, Brookie Bar (layer of chocolate, cookie dough, brownies).

Prices:

$5 for one scoop, $7 for two scoops, $9 for three scoops, $3 for kid's scoop, $11 for pints

Ice cream bar: $6

Brookie bar: $6

Cookie dough sandwich: $7

Cookie dough shake: $7

Custom sundae: $10

Cookie dough pops: $2.50 for one, $7 for three, $13 for six, $24 for 12

Cookie dough mini bites: $2 for one bite, $7 for a four-bite sampler

Location: 7643 Gate Parkway Ste. 107, Jacksonville, Fla. 322256

Hours:

Sunday to Thursday: Noon to 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: Noon to 10 p.m.

Melissa Guz is a digital content producer for First Coast News and content creator for First Coast Foodies. You can follow her Twitter and First Coast Foodies on Facebook and Instagram.