If you're a fan of the true taste of New York pizza, then you need to check out Fired Up Pizza in Murray Hill!

The hybrid pizza parlor -- which also houses Larry's Giant Subs -- is celebrating its grand opening starting Wednesday at 1050 Edgewood Ave. South. It's been softly opened since February.

Fired Up Pizza serves New York-styled Neapolitan pizza made in a wood-fire oven. It is also the first restaurant in Northeast Florida that uses a molecular water replication system to transform Jacksonville water and have it mimic water used in Brooklyn restaurants.

"It allows the dough to proof better, stretches easier, and gives it a chewier crust," the restaurant said in a Facebook post. "It's the key to having the best dough!"

The system is made by New York WaterMaker.

The water molecular system that transforms Jacksonville water to mimic water from Brooklyn.

New York WaterMaker

Fired Up Pizza is also a hybrid restaurant that incorporates Jacksonville's homegrown chain, Larry's Giant Subs, offering customers New York-style sandwiches, as well.

Starting on Wednesday, the restaurant will be celebrating its grand opening over the span of three days:

Wednesday, May 1:

Ribbon cutting ceremony at 6 p.m.

Watch Master Pizza Maker Attilio Albachiara from Italy demonstrate his world-renowned pizza making skills at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 2:

Food bloggers day all day

Friday, May 3:

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., everyone under the age of 12 will get to eat for free with an adult purchase of a large sub, salad or pizza.

The event is open to the public.

Restaurant hours are: