If you're a fan of the true taste of New York pizza, then you need to check out Fired Up Pizza in Murray Hill!
The hybrid pizza parlor -- which also houses Larry's Giant Subs -- is celebrating its grand opening starting Wednesday at 1050 Edgewood Ave. South. It's been softly opened since February.
Fired Up Pizza serves New York-styled Neapolitan pizza made in a wood-fire oven. It is also the first restaurant in Northeast Florida that uses a molecular water replication system to transform Jacksonville water and have it mimic water used in Brooklyn restaurants.
"It allows the dough to proof better, stretches easier, and gives it a chewier crust," the restaurant said in a Facebook post. "It's the key to having the best dough!"
The system is made by New York WaterMaker.
Fired Up Pizza is also a hybrid restaurant that incorporates Jacksonville's homegrown chain, Larry's Giant Subs, offering customers New York-style sandwiches, as well.
Starting on Wednesday, the restaurant will be celebrating its grand opening over the span of three days:
Wednesday, May 1:
- Ribbon cutting ceremony at 6 p.m.
- Watch Master Pizza Maker Attilio Albachiara from Italy demonstrate his world-renowned pizza making skills at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 2:
- Food bloggers day all day
Friday, May 3:
- From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., everyone under the age of 12 will get to eat for free with an adult purchase of a large sub, salad or pizza.
The event is open to the public.
Restaurant hours are:
- Monday to Saturday: 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Sunday: 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.