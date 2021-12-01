GRAND OPENING: Culver's opens first Jacksonville location

This marks the second location in Northeast Florida with the first being in Middleburg.

It's a little easier to get a Butter Burger, Jacksonville.

On Monday, Culver's opened its first-ever Jacksonville location at 7923 Parramore Rd. on the Westside.

This marks the second location in Northeast Florida for the popular Wisconsin-based burger chain. The first location was opened in Middleburg at 1767 Blanding Blvd. in 2019.

According to its website, Culver's will soon be easier to get for folks living in St. Johns County. Two more locations are planned for the area: One at 45 Fountains Way near Interstate 95 and County Road 210; the other at 33433 US Highway 1 in St. Augustine.