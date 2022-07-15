First Coast Foodies: Get your sweet tooth 'on' with mile-high milkshakes at The Yard Milkshake Bar!

Over-the-top never tasted so good! Don't be surprised when it's hard to find space among all the sweet treats to stick your straw into your drink.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Hey foodies!

Get ready to get your sweet tooth "on" this weekend. If you haven't had a crazy, mile-high milkshake, now's your time.

The Yard Milkshake Bar is new to Jacksonville, but it's already getting repeat customers seeking that sugar.

"Everybody loves ice cream!" said co-owner James Burchell.

Make your sweet tooth dreams come true at The Yard Milkshake Bar at 4906 Town Center Parkway. One woman who was chowing down told First Coast News it was her second time there this week.

"The concept is like over-the-top milkshakes and sundaes," James Burchell said.

"Instagram-able," added co-owner Patti Burchell.

"Our most popular milkshakes would definitely be the unicorns or the mermaid," said Shift Lead Hosanna. "The mermaid is going to be made with birthday cake ice cream, which is so much fun. The unicorn is made with cotton candy ice cream. We have a rainbow chip brownie that is going to be made with our birthday batter ice cream. And cookie dough delicious."

Think of anything sweet... Now put it on a milkshake. How about strawberries and cream cheese cake, gummy worms, and everything with chocolate.

"Smores milkshake, s'mores on the side!" one customer said while digging in.

"Very impressed, I'm very amazed," said another customer.

Part of the fun of The Yard is the display of sweetness.

"Everyone looks at it, they're like, 'Oh my gosh, this is beautiful!' And they're like, 'So big!' They love it.

"It's awesome to see smiles on people's faces whenever you bring that milkshake and put it in front of them," Patti Burchell said.

Get ready for your sugar rush and rush in to The Yard Milkshake Bar. Try some patriotic ice cream concoctions as the specials for July and keep your glass a souvenir when you get a specific milkshake.