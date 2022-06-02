Get a free treat at Duck Donuts on National Donut Day

Duck Donuts says this promotion will take place at participating shops, while supplies last.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s only one thing better than donuts, and that's free donuts!

Duck Donuts is celebrating National Donut Day in the sweetest way with free cinnamon sugar donuts for each guest, no purchase necessary.

Duck Donuts says this promotion will take place at participating shops, while supplies last. There will also be a newly designed stuffed animal named 'Ollie' available for purchase.



“National Donut Day is here, and this year we’re offering our guests and loyal fans plenty of ways to celebrate alongside us,” said Betsy Hamm, Duck Donuts CEO.

“From free donuts to the launch of our new Ollie plush, and a social media photo contest, there’s no doubt we’ll be sprinkling happiness and delivering smiles across the country on June 3.”



Duck Donuts is inviting guests to participate in its Photo Sweepstakes. Five lucky ducks will be selected to win a free dozen donuts. Here’s how to enter:

Follow @duckdonuts on Instagram

Post the most creative donut photos June 2-5

Tag @duckdonuts and use #MyDuckDonuts in the caption

National Donut Day, which is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June, was established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served donuts, known as “doughnut lassies,” to soldiers during World War I.

Duck Donuts is located at 13820 Old St Augustine Road, Unit 141.